Confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa rise to 2272 with 2 new deaths

Durban - South Africa's number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 2272, an increase of 99 from previous figures, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday. Two new deaths, a 68-year-old male from the Western Cape and a 57-year-old male from Gauteng, have also been recorded. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in South Africa now stands at 27. While the Western Cape patient had a history of underlying health problems, Mkhize said the Gauteng patient was a cause for concern as there was no history of underlying health problems. To date 436 815 people have been screened for Covid-19. Mkhize said cumulatively 83 693 Covid-19 tests have been conducted to date and more than 4 000 people have been referred for testing as a result of the screening process. A team of 10 654 tracers are tasked with tracking the contacts of confirmed cases and ensuring that they are tested.

He said the massive increase in the number of tests conducted is due to the mass roll-out programme which got of the ground across the country last week.

The minister did not provide a provincial breakdown of the new cases.

On Monday night Mkhize hosted a public engagement to deal with technical aspects relating to the country's Covid-19 response. The meeting was joined by experts on Covid-19.

Among the speakers is the chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, a world-renowned HIV scientist and infectious diseases epidemiologist.

Globally, more than 1.8m people have tested positive for Covid-19.

