CONFIRMED: NCCC set to meet tomorrow

DURBAN – IS South Africa heading back to lockdown level 5? That is the question on everyone’s lips after a presidential spokesperson confirmed the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is set to meet tomorrow. Speculation is rife that the meeting comes as the country's Covid-19 cumulative caseload has risen to 1 113 349. The National Coronvirus Command Council will be meeting tomorrow at 9am. — ATHI GELEBA 🇿🇦 (@AthiGeleba) January 5, 2021 In the latest from the National Health Ministry, 12 601 new cases have been identified in SA.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said 434 new deaths were reported taking the country's cumulative death toll to 30 011.

The Western Cape recorded 157 deaths followed by the Eastern Cape with 133 while KZN had 71 and Gauteng, 36.

To date, more than six million tests have been conducted.

It is unclear as yet when or if the president will address the country following tomorrow’s meeting.

Ramaphosa last addressed the nation just days ago when he upgraded the country to level 3 of an adjusted lockdown.

*This is a developing story

IOL