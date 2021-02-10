Confirmed: SA will use J&J vaccines in its rollout program

Cape Town - South Africa will use the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in its phase 1 roll-out. This was confirmed earlier on Wednesday morning by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Mkhize, who was speaking during a televised public briefing, said the Department of Health will continue with the planned phase 1 vaccination using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine instead of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been proven effective against the 501Y.V2 variant and the necessary approval processes for use in South Africa are under way. The roll out of vaccination will proceed in the form of an implementation study with the partnership of the Medical Research Council and the National Department of Health vaccination sites across the country,” he said.

The country put on hold the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 shot in its vaccination programme after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the country’s dominant coronavirus variant.

Mkhize said: “Before the efficacy results, SA could not delay receipt of the vaccine batches to await the results of the efficacy studies by our scientists, as this would have relegated the country to the back of the line for vaccines due to global shortage of supplies.”