Durban - The true state of health for King Misuzulu KaZwelithini of the Zulu nation is not clear after conflicting statements were issued by his traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and his spokesperson, Prince Africa Zulu. In a statement late on Saturday, Buthelezi said the King is being treated in the Kingdom of Eswatini after fears that he could have been poisoned.

The fears of poisoning emanated after the death of one of the King’s Induna (headman), Douglas Xaba whom it was feared had been poisoned. Xaba was always at the side of the King, hence the fears that the King could be have been a victim too. The statement by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

“It is with great concern that I have received news from HRH Prince Vumile, brother to His Majesty King Mswati III, that His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is being treated in a hospital in eSwatini, having taken ill earlier today. JUST IN: King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has been hospitalized in Swaziland after he felt unwell amid fears of poisoning. That was after one of his Indunas identified as Xaba passed away on suspicions of poisoning. @IOL pic.twitter.com/FNl3oh4arP — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 1, 2023 “I am informed that His Majesty’s senior Induna, Mr Xaba, who stayed with the King, passed on quite suddenly and that there are suspicions that he was poisoned. “When His Majesty began to feel unwell, he suspected that he too may have been poisoned.

He immediately sought out medical treatment in eSwatini. “I am informed that His Majesty felt uncomfortable seeking treatment in South Africa, as his parents (King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu) had both received treatment in South Africa and subsequently died. “It is understood that His Majesty is under medical care and is doing well,” Buthelezi said in his statement.

However, on Sunday Prince Africa issued a statement that disputes the one issued by Buthelezi. UPDATE: King Misuzulu’s spokesperson, Prince Africa Zulu is denying that the Zulu King is admitted to a hospital in Swaziland. The Prince said following the passing of one of the King’s Induna, Douglas Xaba, “The office of the King felt it prudent that during this visit, — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 2, 2023 He claimed that “it appears that there is an orchestrated agenda and a desperate narrative to communicate defamatory and baseless claims of His Majesty’s ill health.” According to him, King Misuzulu is in good health and has not been admitted to any hospital in the neighbouring kingdom.

“His Majesty wishes to once again reassure the nation that he remains in perfect health and is not currently admitted at any hospital. “His Majesty frequently pays courtesy visits to Swaziland to go see his uncle, His Majesty King Mswati. “The office of the King felt it prudent that during this visit, the King should undergo a thorough medical examination while there.

"This was informed by the context of our current times of pandemics such as Covid-19 and other dangerous ailments. The statement by Prince Africa Zulu. "His Majesty's office decided to err on the side of caution and ensure that all possible impediments were tested, in order to mitigate against any untimely eventuality, given the reports of Mr. Xaba's sudden passing," he said in his statement.