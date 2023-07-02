Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, July 2, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Conflicting reports about Zulu King’s state of health after poisoning fears

The true state of health for King Misuzulu KaZwelithini of the Zulu nation is not clear after conflicting statements were issued by his traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and his spokesperson, Prince Africa Zulu. Picture: Theo Jeptha/ African News Agency(ANA)

The true state of health for King Misuzulu KaZwelithini of the Zulu nation is not clear after conflicting statements were issued by his traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and his spokesperson, Prince Africa Zulu. Picture: Theo Jeptha/ African News Agency(ANA)

Published 2m ago

Share

Durban - The true state of health for King Misuzulu KaZwelithini of the Zulu nation is not clear after conflicting statements were issued by his traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and his spokesperson, Prince Africa Zulu.

In a statement late on Saturday, Buthelezi said the King is being treated in the Kingdom of Eswatini after fears that he could have been poisoned.

The fears of poisoning emanated after the death of one of the King’s Induna (headman), Douglas Xaba whom it was feared had been poisoned.

Xaba was always at the side of the King, hence the fears that the King could be have been a victim too.

The statement by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

More on this

“It is with great concern that I have received news from HRH Prince Vumile, brother to His Majesty King Mswati III, that His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is being treated in a hospital in eSwatini, having taken ill earlier today.

“I am informed that His Majesty’s senior Induna, Mr Xaba, who stayed with the King, passed on quite suddenly and that there are suspicions that he was poisoned.

“When His Majesty began to feel unwell, he suspected that he too may have been poisoned.

He immediately sought out medical treatment in eSwatini.

“I am informed that His Majesty felt uncomfortable seeking treatment in South Africa, as his parents (King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu) had both received treatment in South Africa and subsequently died.

“It is understood that His Majesty is under medical care and is doing well,” Buthelezi said in his statement.

However, on Sunday Prince Africa issued a statement that disputes the one issued by Buthelezi.

He claimed that “it appears that there is an orchestrated agenda and a desperate narrative to communicate defamatory and baseless claims of His Majesty’s ill health.”

According to him, King Misuzulu is in good health and has not been admitted to any hospital in the neighbouring kingdom.

“His Majesty wishes to once again reassure the nation that he remains in perfect health and is not currently admitted at any hospital.

“His Majesty frequently pays courtesy visits to Swaziland to go see his uncle, His Majesty King Mswati.

“The office of the King felt it prudent that during this visit, the King should undergo a thorough medical examination while there.

“This was informed by the context of our current times of pandemics such as Covid-19 and other dangerous ailments.

The statement by Prince Africa Zulu.

“His Majesty’s office decided to err on the side of caution and ensure that all possible impediments were tested, in order to mitigate against any untimely eventuality, given the reports of Mr. Xaba’s sudden passing,” he said in his statement.

[email protected]

IOL Politics

Related Topics:

customs and traditionKwaZulu-NatalDurbanPietermaritzburgKing MisuzuluKing Mswati IIIMangosuthu ButheleziPrince SimakadePrince Mbonisi ZuluKing Goodwill ZwelithiniQueen Mantfombi Dlamini

Share

Recent stories by:

Sihle Mavuso
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe