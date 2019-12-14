Johannesburg - The EFF has stood its ground on banning some media houses from covering its second national people's assembly which is held at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.
This after the Red Berets came under fire when journalists from Daily Maverick, Scorpio, amaBhungane, Rapport and Caxton publications were denied access to the conference.
In an interview with eNCA on Saturday, EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu said whether they had a conference or any other event people who were not allowed to cover EFF events were not welcomed.
Mpofu also said the same thing would have happened to ANN7 television if there had been conference.
EFF banned the defunct Gupta-owned ANN7 from its events.