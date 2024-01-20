Controversy struck under 19’s cricketer, David Teeger snaps up seven distinctions in matric results

South Africa’s SA U19’s cricketer David Teeger - who caused a storm of controversy when he labelled Israeli soldiers involved in the bombardment of Gaza as heroes - has passed his matric exams with an impressive seven distinctions, King Edward VII School school announced on Friday. Teeger was stripped of the captaincy for alleged security and safety reasons just days before the commencement of the U19 World Cup which is being hosted by South Africa.

He was replaced by Juan James as captain. The Democratic Alliance, the SA Zionist Federation and the SA Jewish Board of Deputies were incensed by the decision and said he was being stripped because he was Jewish. An independent panel cleared Teeger of any charges.

Teeger, who was one of his school’s top five academic performers, took part in South Africa’s 31 run victory of the West Indies on Friday and took one wicket during a two over bowling spell, match reports show. Nick Nganga and Keanu Ravjee, with eight distinctions, along with Teeger, RA Barker and R Gnundi - all three with seven distinctions, made up the top 5 best performers at KES, while six other boys scored six distinctions each. KES said it achieved 88% Bachelors pass rate amongst its 204 candidates.

KES attained 100% matric pass rate in the 2023 National Senior Certificate exams and was one of just 40 public schools in Gauteng to attain a clean sweep. The Gauteng province attained an impressive 85% matric pass rate, with over 100,000 learners passing their matric exams. This provincial performance was only bettered by the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, who scored 89% and 86% respectively. The national pass rate was 82.9%.

“We are thrilled to announce that King Edward VII School has achieved a remarkable 100% pass rate in 2023 Matric results! “To our incredible boys, dedicated teachers, and supportive parents – this achievement is a testament to your hard work, resilience, and unwavering commitment to education. “Congratulations to every KES boy! Your determination has paved the way for success, and we couldn't be prouder of each and every one of you,” read a message on the school’s Facebook page.