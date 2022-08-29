Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota suspended for ‘lack of energy and strength’

Johannesburg – Cope’s national committee has suspended the party’s president, Mosiuoa ‘’Terror” Lekota, with immediate effect.
The news comes less than a day after an urgent meeting was held by the party’s congress national committee (CNC) on Sunday, to discuss critical issues that would in the long term cripple the party if they were not dealt with.
The announcement of Lekota’s suspension was made on Monday at a briefing by deputy president Willie Madisha.
Madisha said Lekota had already been informed about the decision made by party members at the meeting.
In a statement Madisha further accused Lekota of dividing the party by forming parallel structures. He is also said to support ideas and actions which the party does not subscribe to.
The party is said to have tried on several occasions to address his lack of energy and strength as a leader and, despite his commitment to pull up his socks, the party has not seen any change in his leadership.
His health conditions have also resulted in the party’s lack of confidence in his role as leader as these do not allow him to participate fully as expected by the party.
IOL