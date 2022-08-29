Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota suspended for ‘lack of energy and strength’

The news comes less than a day after an urgent meeting was held by the party’s congress national committee (CNC) on Sunday, to discuss critical issues that would in the long term cripple the party if they were not dealt with.

Johannesburg – Cope’s national committee has suspended the party’s president, Mosiuoa ‘’Terror” Lekota, with immediate effect.

The announcement of Lekota’s suspension was made on Monday at a briefing by deputy president Willie Madisha.

Madisha said Lekota had already been informed about the decision made by party members at the meeting.

In a statement Madisha further accused Lekota of dividing the party by forming parallel structures. He is also said to support ideas and actions which the party does not subscribe to.