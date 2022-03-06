Coronation issue of King Misuzulu now lies with Presidency, says KZN Premier Zikalala

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala, says the issue of the coronation of de facto Zulu king, Misuzulu KaZwelithini, 47, now lies with the Presidency (President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office) as the provincial government has submitted all the required information for the process. Zikalala said this on Sunday in Durban while responding to media questions during a press conference he hosted to speak on current issues in the province following his Sopa (state of the province address) almost two weeks ago.

Story continues below Advertisment

JUST IN: KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala, says the issue of the much-awaited coronation of de facto Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini, 47, now lies with the Presidency (President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office) as they have submitted all the required information. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 6, 2022 King Misuzulu’s kingship was in dispute until last week Wednesday when KwaZulu-Natal deputy judge president Isaac Madondo ruled that Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma cannot halt his coronation as they are not contenders for the throne. The two half-sisters of the king were claiming that his ascension to the throne was based on the will of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini which they are disputing as fraudulent and they want it to be set aside. The judgment led to growing calls that King Misuzulu's coronation should take place as soon as possible so that there could be stability in the royal house and the Zulu nation.

PICS: King Misuzulu KaZwelithini with KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala of the public to kick off the marula ceremony at Machobeni royal palace in Ngwavuma. pic.twitter.com/b0HJpCz8jW — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 5, 2022 “The issue of the coronation will be done after the president (Cyril Ramaphosa) exhausts all (the) processes that are involved, so that is left with the presidency … we have submitted everything and it is with the presidency,” Zikalala responded to the question. He added he believed Ramaphosa would study Madondo’s judgment to see whether or not it impacts the coronation process. On Saturday Zikalala attended the King’s marula festival in Ngwavuma, sharing a public platform with the traditional leader for the first time.

Story continues below Advertisment

During his address to the public, he pleaded for the Zulu nation to unite. Zikalala also responded to questions regarding the royal prayer billed to take place in Nongoma on Saturday to mark one year since the late King Goodwill Zwelithini passed away. The issue of the prayer sparked divisions after Zikalala’s government said the prayer would be hosted at KwaKhethomthandayo palace.

Story continues below Advertisment

Hours after that announcement, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the King’s traditional prime minister, said the prayer would be held at KwaKhangelamankengane palace, the right seat of royal power. As a result of this new confusion and which side his government will choose, Zikalala said they would follow directives from the royal house. He clarified that they agreed to attend the prayer after they were invited by the queens of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Story continues below Advertisment