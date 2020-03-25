Coronavirus in SA: How to donate to the Solidarity Fund

In an effort to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus and the 21-day lockdown which President Cyril Ramaphosa announced earlier this week, government has set up an independent relief fund called the Solidarity Response Fund. The aim of the fund is to offer assistance to South Africans affected by the outbreak.





The fund is independently administered and South African businesses, organisations and individuals, as well as members of the international community can contribute to it.

Gloria Serobe, the chairperson of the fund, a founding member and Executive Director of WIPHOLD and Chief Executive Officer of Wipcapital. Serobe, who holds a MBA from Rutgers University in the United States, is also an honorary member of the Actuarial Society of South Africa and serves on the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) Advisory Council.