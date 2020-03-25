Coronavirus in SA: How to donate to the Solidarity Fund
In an effort to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus and the 21-day lockdown which President Cyril Ramaphosa announced earlier this week, government has set up an independent relief fund called the Solidarity Response Fund. The aim of the fund is to offer assistance to South Africans affected by the outbreak.
The fund is independently administered and South African businesses, organisations and individuals, as well as members of the international community can contribute to it.
Gloria Serobe, the chairperson of the fund, a founding member and Executive Director of WIPHOLD and Chief Executive Officer of Wipcapital. Serobe, who holds a MBA from Rutgers University in the United States, is also an honorary member of the Actuarial Society of South Africa and serves on the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) Advisory Council.
Here's what we know about the Fund:
- Government will provide seed capital for the independent fund to the tune of R150 million and the private sector has already pledged to support this fund with financial contributions.
- The Fund will focus efforts to combat the spread of the virus, help us to track the spread, care for those who are ill and support those whose lives are disrupted.
- The Solidarity Fund has a website which contains more information about its objectives.
- The Fund will be administered by a reputable team of people, drawn from financial institutions, accounting firms and government.
- The money raised by the Fund will be used to save lives and to support the economy.
- The Rupert and Oppenheimer families have each pledged R1 billion to assist small businesses and their employees affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Bank details for cash donations:
Bank: Standard Bank
Branch Name: Sandton City
Account Name: Solidarity Fund
Account No: 023070021
Account Type: Current account
Branch Code: 051001
SWIFT Code: SBZAZAJJ
* For all EFT payments please include your Identity Number / Company Registration / Trust number as applicable to facilitate your Section 18A tax certificate preparation.
Non-cash donations
If you would like to offer a of non-cash donations you can contact the Fund helpline on 0860 001 001 between 8am and 6pm or download a donation form here and email the completed form to [email protected]
IOL
* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999