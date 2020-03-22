Coronavirus in SA: Ramaphosa to address the nation today
Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s programme for Sunday is dedicated to engagements around the national state of disaster implemented because of the coronavirus outbreak and will end with an address to the nation, the Presidency said.
Ramaphosa was set to begin the day with a consultation with business leaders at the Union Buildings. The engagement forms part of a series of meetings the president has held with various stakeholder constituencies – including communities of faith and the nation’s political leadership - in the week since his declaration of the national state of disaster last Sunday.
"These leaders will have an opportunity to outline the impact of the disaster on businesses and the economy at large, and engage recommendations to mitigate the impact of the outbreak on the economy at large," the Presidency said.
Following the meeting with business, the president was expected to receive leaders of political parties represented in Parliament.
The leaders who will see Ramaphosa on Sunday did not have an opportunity at the meeting at Parliament on Tuesday to deliver statements of support.
Later in the day the president will chair a meeting of the National Command Council which will receive an update on the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak; progress and challenges related to implementation of the recently promulgated regulations on the state of disaster and other measures to protect the country, as well as economic impact.
The council will consider whether the measures that are currently in place to contain the spread of the virus are sufficient and what further measures are required.
Following the council’s deliberations, Ramaphosa will address the nation in a message that will be broadcast on radio and television, and livestreamed online.IOL