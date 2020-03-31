Coronavirus lockdown puts freeze on superior court appointment

Durban - South Africa's Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has postponed a sitting to interview shortlisted candidates intended to fill superior court positions, it said on Tuesday.

"In view of the lockdown announced by the president of the Republic of South Africa and the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, the JSC has, regrettably, resolved to postpone its sitting that was scheduled from April 20 to 24, 2020, indefinitely," said the commission via a statement.

In November last year, the commission published notices calling for nominations of interested persons to fill 14 vacancies in various superior courts. The closing date for the submission of nominations was set for December 13.

In February, the JSC's screening committee met and compiled a shortlist of candidates, who were supposed to be interviewed at the now postponed April sitting.

A new date would be communicated in due course, according to the statement.