Correctional Services deputy minister tests positive for Covid-19

Pretoria - Government has wished Correctional Services Deputy Minister Phathekile Holomisa a speedy recovery after he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-10) this week.

"Nkosi Holomisa is self-isolating at his residence and taking all the necessary precautions towards a full recovery," Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said in a statement on Saturday.

He was in good spirits and was determined to defeat the virus which had affected thousands of South Africans so far, according to Mthembu. All direct contacts of Holomisa would be traced and would be told to quarantine.

"Government wishes nkosi Holomisa a speedy recovery from the virus. Nkosi Holomisa has our full support and we are looking forward to his full recovery in order for him to continue serving the people of South Africa with great valour and dedication," Mthembu said.

As the world had been grappling with the global Covid-19 pandemic over the past few months, the virus had demonstrated that it did not have "barriers for any section of society and that any person can be infected”, Mthembu said.