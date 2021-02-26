Corruption charges against Bongani Bongo thrown out by High Court

Cape Town - ANC MP Bongani Bongo had his corruption charges thrown out by the Western Cape High Court on Friday. This was after Bongo had applied for the case to be dismissed by the court.

Bongo had been accused of trying to bribe evidence leader advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara in the Eskom inquiry in Parliament a few years ago. Vanara and other senior officials of Parliament gave evidence in the trial.

However, Bongo had denied the allegations and said there was no further evidence against him. He then applied for the case to be dismissed by the court.

Bongo has been an ANC MP for some time and chairs the portfolio committee on home affairs.

On Wednesday, the issue of the charge against Bongo being laid by then DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen came under the microscope in court during the hearing of an application to acquit brought by the defence.