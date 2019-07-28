The DA in Gauteng renewed its call for more specialised anti-gang units in the province. Picture: Masi Losi/ Independent Media Archives

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng on Sunday renewed its call for more specialised anti-gang units in the province. A report released by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime has found that corruption and inefficient policing is negatively impacting on strategies to deal with gang violence, DA Gauteng leader and shadow community safety MEC John Moodey said.

The study, Ending the Cycles of Violence and conducted by the Geneva-based organisation, focused on two areas in Gauteng affected by gang violence, namely Westbury and Eldorado Park, he said.

"Furthermore, the report also found that it will not matter what strategy the South African Police Service (SAPS) implements, as it will only be effective if the issue of corruption is addressed within the police service.

"Residents no longer feel safe in their homes and on the streets and do not believe that the police are able to deal with crime, especially in areas that are riddled by gang violence," Moodey said.

The DA had always maintained that the only way to ensure that crime was dealt with effectively in Gauteng was by having an honest and professional police service.

"We will continue to call for more specialised gang units in the province. The DA will continue to lobby for a professional, corruption-free, and honest police service that puts the needs of our residents first," Moodey said.

