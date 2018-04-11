Johannesburg - The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) said on Wednesday morning that they would mobilise pupils from different schools in and around Soweto to attend Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's memorial service.

The struggle stalwart died in a Joburg hospital on April 2. She was 81 years old.

Speaking on behalf of Cosas at Orlando Stadium where her memorial service was to be held, Tony Mpumela said they would be going to different schools across Soweto to collect pupils to attend the service.

"We are planning to collect as many learners as possible. We want learners to go to the stadium and celebrate the life of our mother," said Mpumela.

Mpumela said Madikizela-Mandela fought for many pupils and she should therefore be honoured.

"She represented many of us. She was the pillar of strength for many of the learners in Soweto and parts of Gauteng. We believe it is fitting for all learners to go to the service and honour Mam' Winnie," he said.

Njabulo Shembe from Cosas in Ekurhuleni said they were expecting scores of pupils from the east to attend the service as well.

"Some of our guys are getting learners from Ekurhuleni. They will be using trains."

Shembe said they expected pupils to arrive at the stadium at 11am.

