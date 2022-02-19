Cosatu in Gauteng calls on SACP to ditch ANC and fight 2024 election on its own

Johannesburg - Cosatu in Gauteng is urging the SA Communist Party (SACP) to "sideline" the ANC and contest the 2024 national elections on its own. This was a resolution taken at the trade union federation’s provincial congress on Friday, during which Amos Monyela was re-elected as provincial chairperson.

Monyela confirmed the congress had resolved to urge the SACP to contest elections in 2024, and had also urged their provincial affiliates to discuss this matter extensively ahead of a proposed alliance summit, which should be convened by the SACP. Detailing reasons for the resolution, Monyela said: “We believe that the internal battles of the ANC are hampering the national democratic revolution. This was also prompted by the high level of corruption in government. It is time that the ANC must be on the sidelines and [for] the SACP to lead the struggle for the masses.” He said his membership was also aggrieved by the high levels of privatisation of state-owned companies, which had led to the shedding of jobs.

Monyela said the congress had expressed its non-approval of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s comment – made during his recent state of the nation address – that the private sector and not the government is creating jobs. “Look at the railway system; it was collapsed by the ANC internal battles. Last year's July unrest clearly showed that our people are hungry. Some of them were arrested for carrying bread and milk,” Monyela said. While an expert panel report indicated that the July unrest was precipitated by the ANC’s internal battles, Monyela did not want to express his views on this, but insisted that they would like the SACP to carry the baton into the next national elections.

The SACP is due to hold its national congress in July this year. Cosatu will have its national congress in September, at which Gauteng Cosatu is expected to table a motion for workers to support a move for the SACP to contest the 2024 national elections. Reacting to Gauteng Cosatu's resolutions, SACP spokesperson Dr Alex Mashilo said they would deal with the matter once it has been referred to them by Cosatu national. "At the moment, Gauteng Cosatu has taken a resolution. It is expected that they would discuss the matter with their affiliates and then present their report to the Cosatu national congress.