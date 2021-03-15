Cosatu 'not interested' in Mbalula, Sisulu twar
COSATU has expressed disinterest in a Twitter battle involving Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.
In a Tweet on Sunday, Mbalula accused Sisulu of not affording him a chance to clarify his Tweet from last week.
He has since apologised for referring to Dlamini Zuma as “Zuma’s wife”.
In a letter of complaint received by the office of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, Sisulu expressed anger at the alleged attacks levelled by Mbalula.
Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said: “... we are not interested in the tweets, We have said time and again that ANC leaders lack discipline. As Cosatu, we say the lack of discipline inside the ANC ranks really is what is going to to bring about (their) demise.
“If people at the top level lack discipline, what will happen at a lower level,” Pamla questioned.
The Twitter rants were met with mixed views by social media users, with most calling or Mbalula to apologise, but he opted to only apologise to Dlamini Zuma.
“At face value, Mbalula seems to be using a ‘social media type of freedom of speech’ as it were the Twitter streets. But given his standing as a minister, member of the NEC (national executive committee) and a person with a history in the politics of succession, his remarks on both Dlamini Zuma and Sisulu are pre-emptive of a much deeper political play behind the scenes,” said political economist at the Bukindaba Group, Israel Mkhize.
POLITICAL BUREAU