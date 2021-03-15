Cosatu 'not interested' in Mbalula, Sisulu twar

COSATU has expressed disinterest in a Twitter battle involving Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

In a Tweet on Sunday, Mbalula accused Sisulu of not affording him a chance to clarify his Tweet from last week.

He has since apologised for referring to Dlamini Zuma as “Zuma’s wife”.

In a letter of complaint received by the office of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, Sisulu expressed anger at the alleged attacks levelled by Mbalula.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said: “... we are not interested in the tweets, We have said time and again that ANC leaders lack discipline. As Cosatu, we say the lack of discipline inside the ANC ranks really is what is going to to bring about (their) demise.