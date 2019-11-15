Rustenburg - Membership of any union or party should not be a death sentence in a democratic country, Cosatu said on Friday ahead of its rally in Marikana.
"The ongoing killings and violent attacks on [National Union of Mineworkers] NUM members and leaders must stop and cannot be allowed to continue. The law enforcement agencies need to start doing their work of apprehending the perpetrators," spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said in a statement.
He said the Congress of SA Trade Union (Cosatu) condemned the ongoing violence and intimidation of workers in Marikana near Rustenburg in North West.
"We strongly support the principle of freedom of association, especially for the working class. Membership of any union or any party should not be a death sentence in a democratic country."
NUM member Kaizer Madiba was gunned down on November 1, while going to work.