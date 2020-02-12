Cosatu ready to listen to new proposals on Eskom









Durban - Following widespread criticism of Cosatu's plan to allow public servants pensions to be used to bankroll Eskom, the trade union federation has opened a window for concerned parties to submit their proposals. The federation says it is open to accepting proposals that are better than what it is currently proposing. Cosatu wants the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), and local development finance institutions, to help to lower Eskom debt by around R250 billion. However, the proposal was instantly slammed by the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa), the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) and the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa). Cosatu said the Eskom debt crisis presented a serious threat to the economy and the country. It wants views from all concerned parties.

“There are many who are supportive of our proposal. There are also many who are critical of it. We have said explicitly that we will welcome and consider any alternative proposals, which are better than what we have offered.

"In order to deepen our reflection and consultation on this matter, Cosatu invites submissions on alternative proposals on ‘How to Address the Eskom Debt Crisis’ for consideration by the Cosatu Central Executive Committee (CEC),” the federation said in its invitation for proposals.

Speaking to Independent Media on Wednesday, the Cosatu spokesperson, Sizwe Pamla said the CEC would meet from February 24 to 26 and the proposals would be debated during that meeting.

Pamla also revealed that since making their proposal public, they have met with Fedusa which raised some concerns.

“Everyone is on board. Fedusa, for any example, when we met with them two days ago they had some reservations. We told them that we will not rush them, they must go back to consult… With this proposal we want to make sure that all social partners are comfortable, if they want to add some more or adjust something in the paper, they must do so,” he said.

Riefdah Ajam, Fedusa acting general secretary, confirmed that they met Cosatu on Monday.

“Talks will continue beyond SONA, so that we can collectively craft a framework that addresses concerns and puts in place bona fide solutions to turn around Eskom and SOEs,” Ajama said.

Political Bureau