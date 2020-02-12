Durban - Following widespread criticism of Cosatu's plan to allow public servants pensions to be used to bankroll Eskom, the trade union federation has opened a window for concerned parties to submit their proposals.
The federation says it is open to accepting proposals that are better than what it is currently proposing.
Cosatu wants the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), and local development finance institutions, to help to lower Eskom debt by around R250 billion.
However, the proposal was instantly slammed by the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa), the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) and the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa).
Cosatu said the Eskom debt crisis presented a serious threat to the economy and the country. It wants views from all concerned parties.