Cosatu and Sasbo have been granted leave to appeal the Labour Court judgment interdicting planned protest action against job losses. Picture: Reuters/Mike Hutchings

Johannesburg - Cosatu and its affiliate, the SA Society of Bank Officials (Sasbo) have been granted leave to appeal the Labour Court judgment interdicting planned protest action against job losses and the country's economic crisis. Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naiker granted the federation and its affiliate leave to appeal her ruling halting their planned protests which were scheduled for last Friday and on Monday next week.

"Application for leave to appeal my order, and to oppose such application already been made by the parties were still pending despite the fact that reasons for my order were still pending," reads Rabkin-Naiker's judgment.

She said given the importance of the matter she would take the unusual step leave of granting the order stating that "leave to appeal the order and judgment in this matter is granted".



Rabkin-Naiker reaffirmed the importance of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).

