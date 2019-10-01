Johannesburg - Cosatu and its affiliate, the SA Society of Bank Officials (Sasbo), are not backing down from their fight against retrenchments and the country's economic crisis. They are expected to file an urgent appeal of the Labour Court judgment interdicting their protest action.
Labour Court Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naiker on Tuesday granted the federation and its affiliate leave to appeal her ruling stopping protests scheduled for last Friday and next Monday.
Rabkin-Naiker was highly critical of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), which was hauled before the Labour Court with Cosatu and Sasbo by Business Unity SA (Busa) but did not oppose the lawsuit.
"In my view, therefore, given the above and the trite principles for final relief, Busa failed to establish that section 77(1)(c) [of the Labour Relations Act] was not complied with," reads Rabkin-Naiker's judgment.
She said what remained of Busa’s case was the issue of the delay in the issuing of the first section 77(1)(d) notice and the fact that three further such notices were issued based on the referral in August 2017.