Cosatu wants new working class movement to assert leadership in the national democratic revolution

Johannesburg - Trade union federation Cosatu has called for the formation of a popular movement towards socialism, what it refers to as the national democratic revolution. Following its central executive committee (CEC) meeting and ahead of its national congress in September, Cosatu said a need has arisen for a popular movement towards socialism, which will be located within a structured alliance and involving a range of mass movements, to be formed to assert the leadership of the working class in the national democratic revolution.

Cosatu has also resolved that the working class should assert its leadership role of the national democratic revolution, and not outsource this leadership role to other class forces. ”The working class must re-direct the national democratic revolution towards socialism and bring back the fundamental thrust of the Freedom Charter,” the federation said. Cosatu will next month convene a political school to further reflect on a number of issues.

”This will include reflecting on the state of the alliance, analysing the ANC election results, discussing the question of the SACP and state power, and analysing the qualitative effect of the ‘swelling the ranks campaign’,” the federation stated. It continued: “This is especially important considering that some former members of the party (SACP) and Cosatu reject the very same things they used to champion and defend free market ideals once they get deployed in government”. Cosatu has reiterated its call for the government to take sweeping measures to clean up the rot that has been exposed by the commission of inquiry into state capture.