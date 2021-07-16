Cost of SAPS deployment to quell riots estimated at R350m

PARLIAMENTARIANS have heard that the deployment of the police to quell the riots in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal would cost the taxpayer about R350 million. Briefing the police portfolio committee, SAPS head of strategic management Major-General Leon Rabie said the expenditure to be incurred was provisionally estimated to be approximately R350 million.

Rabie said the direct additional expenditure included overtime allowance, night-shift allowances, remuneration of reservists being called up, meal allowances when deployed away from the normal place of work, accommodation and incidental allowance when being accommodated. The costs also included additional resources to be procured when needed, he said. Rabie also said the indirect additional expenditure entailed vehicle fleet expenditure in terms of increased consumption on fuel, service intervals, tyres and others.

There will be costs incurred for increased usage of inventory items such as ammunition, water cannon items, barbed wire and others. Rabie said the funding for the expenditure would be sourced from reprioritisation of budget within the current SAPS budget by taking funds from the perceived underperforming projects. “National Treasury approval will be obtained if needed in terms of Public Finance Management Act, Treasury Regulations or Appropriation Act limitations,” he said.