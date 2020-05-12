Council for Medical Schemes confirms the death of chairperson Dr Clarence Mini

Johannesburg - The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has confirmed the death of its chairperson Dr Clarence Mini. The council's general manager Grace Khoza said Mini had been in the hospital for over a month after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The CMS governs the functioning of the medical scheme profession in the country and was established under the Medical Schemes Act. It has a 13-member board. Mini was born in 1951. Khoza said everyone had hoped that Mini's hospitalisation would lead to his recovery. She said he had served the country well in his various capacities.

"This wonderful, compassionate and likeable individual leaves a legacy of having served this country and industry in many capacities with great distinction. Dr Mini leaves behind his beloved children Yandi and Nomhle, but above all his soul mate and best friend Mrs Nancy Mini. He shall be sorely missed by his family, colleagues and all industry stakeholders. May his dearly departed soul, rest in peace," Khoza said.

Mini’s death comes as the country attempts to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, 10 652 cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed in the country with 206 deaths. There have 356 067 tests conducted and 4 357 recoveries.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that about 8 million people have been screened countrywide for the virus. A total of 356 067 tests have been conducted countrywide both in the private and public sector.

The Western Cape has seen the biggest increase in confirmed cases with 453 confirmed cases, followed by the Eastern Cape at 138, Gauteng at 19, KwaZulu-Natal at 19, North West 5 and one new case in the Northern Cape.