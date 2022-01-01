Countdown to ANC’s 110th anniversary, EFF thanksgiving ceremony

Johannesburg - The countdown to the ruling party's 110th anniversary celebrations is gaining momentum. This coming week, all roads will lead to Polokwane, Limpopo.

The party's President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address about 2 000 party supporters and delegates at a rally that will take place at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on January 8. Known as the January 8 Statement celebrations, Ramaphosa will use the platform as per the party's annual tradition to outline the ANC's plans and address the challenges that have faced the country over the past year. The party will also host a gala dinner on January 7 at the Protea Hotel Ranch Resort which will also be attended by Ramaphosa, business leaders and the party's senior party leaders.

But the ANC is not the only party that will host a major event on the day. The EFF is set to host its “Siyabonga Rally '' as a means of thanking its ground forces and voters from KwaZulu-Natal for the significant growth in the 2021 local government elections held in November last year. In this file picture, EFF supporters are addressed by EFF leader Julius Malema at the Chatsworth Stadium in Chatsworth. Picture: Sibusiso Ndlovu/African News Agency(ANA) “The EFF will hold a KwaZulu-Natal Siyabonga Rally to thank the ground forces of the EFF and the people of KZN for voting for the EFF in the 2021 LGE. The electoral growth seen in KZN in the past elections can't go unthanked. Siyabonga. We thank you,” said the EFF in a Tweet.

The EFF received 50 seats and 8.64% of the vote in the province. The January 8 Statement is one of their biggest events on the ANC calendar. The move by the EFF to have their rally on the same day as the ANC left Twitter users debating whether the EFF is being spiteful or genuinely celebrating with the people of KZN.

Twitter user Enos Maluleke said: "Even a grade R child knows that January 8 is the yearly event of the ANC. Eff is trying to eat an elephant, but it wont finish it". Another user, ThandolwamaZulu said: "KZN people are very revolutionary and not afraid of change, They just need good leaders".