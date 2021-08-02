Court confirms Investigating Directorate's R46m restraint order against Vincent Smith

DURBAN - FORMER ANC parliamentarian Vincent Smith's assets and those belonging to his company, Euro Blitz 48, as well as his family trust, will be restrained, pending the finalisation of the fraud and corruption case against him.

Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said today's court ruling confirmed the interim restraint order handed down in February 2021.

She said the order granted to the National Director of Public Prosecutions, under Section 26 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, extended not only to Smith’s property and that of his family trust and his company Euro Blitz 48, but also to a certain property of his daughter, Brumilda Smith, and the property of any other person or entity that received an affected gift under Section 12 of the Act.

"Smith and the other named parties are prohibited from dealing with and/or disposing of the restrained property while the restraint order is in place," Seboka said.