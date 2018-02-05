Johannesburg - The African National Congress (ANC) member caught on camera kicking a woman during a scuffle between anti and pro-Zuma supporters at Luthuli House appeared briefly at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Thabang Setona handed himself over to police on Monday after he appeared in a video circulating on social media.

But, the court struck the matter from the roll as the victim has not yet come forward to file a complaint.

Setona is a branch secretary in Johannesburg inner city Zone 12.

In a statement, Setona apologised for his actions. "I apologise unequivocally for my heinous acts against an innocent woman. I extend my apology not only for the victim I caused grievous harm to, but to her family, the African National Congress and South Africa at large."

“My behaviour cannot and should not be justified. No amount of anger should lead one to acting in the manner that I did. I take full responsibility for my actions, and as such, took the decision to hand myself over to the Johannesburg Police Station,” Setona said.

The region's spokesperson Jolidee Matongo said it was "unacceptable that violence be meted out against those who hold a different view to others."

Matongo said the ANC condemns Setona's conduct and has suspended him pending a disciplinary inquiry.

"His behaviour does not subscribe to the notion of the people violently assaulting those who hold contrasting political views."

African News Agency/ANA