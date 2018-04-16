Cape Town - An application by South Africa's inspector-general of intelligence (IGI) for an interdict against State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser to prevent him from allegedly interfering with his work is set to be heard in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.





IGI Setlhomamaru Dintwe filed papers in the court last week, making shocking claims that Fraser had been obstructing the functioning of his office in order to stop the watchdog body from investigating serious allegations against him.





Fraser has allegedly abused state security funds, according to claims in Jacques Pauw's book 'The President's Keepers', which outlines former president Jacob Zuma's alleged abuse of with intelligence structures to safeguard his political power.





In a statement from Dintwe last week, he claimed that Fraser was behind attempts to strip him of his security clearance and to suspend him.













"There is no lawful reason or basis for the revocation of my security clearance. The only purpose for revoking my security clearance is to prevent me from investigating the Director-General (him). This is obviously unlawful and an attack on my office and the Constitution. Furthermore, state resources are used by the Director-General to undermine my office and prevent investigation against him," Dintwe said.





State Security Agency head Arthur Fraser Photo: ANA

Dintwe said he had no choice but to turn to the courts, adding that he had repeatedly been intimidated to the point where he needed to ask the court to help to ensure his personal safety.





"Given the brazen and unlawful actions by the Director-General, I have made an urgent application to the High Court for an order setting aside the revocation of my security clearance and an interdict against the Director-General from interfering with my functions," he said.





"I have also asked the Court to order the Director-General to co-operate in respect of my investigations, including the investigations regarding complaints against him. I have furthermore asked the Court to put in place measures to ensure my personal security."





He added: "The Director-General has threatened and intimidated me on more than one occasion."



