Johannesburg - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Thursday marched to Constitutional Hill demanding that all victims of abuse be treated fair and with respect and courtesy. The party demanded that victims of abuse be treated in private, without discrimination, regardless of circumstances, population group, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation and appearance.

Women of EFF marched from Mary Fitzgerald Square to Constitutional Hill to hand over a memorandum about the injustices of women and children survivors of abuse.

EFF Chairperson in Gauteng Mandisa Mashego said they were demanding abolition of all cultural practices which promote and tolerate gender discrimination and gender-based violence and enforce gender equality through institutions such as South African Human Rights Commission, CGE, CRL.

"We demand multi-sectorial post-domestic and sexual violence facilities, shelters and social services centres to work with survivors and victims," said Mashego.

"As women, we demand that a court room must not be another form of trauma for women victims of rape and sexual violence."

She said victims of violence continue to face a judicial and police system that routinely denies them justice.

"This must come to an end. We demand education of the police on gender justice and the establishment of specialised law enforcement units to deal with women, sexual and gender minority-related crimes."

Constitutional Court Manager Hlengani Thomas Rikhotso received the memorandum on behalf of the court and the justices.

