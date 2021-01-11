Covid-19 cases in SA rise by 17 421

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Sunday reported 17 421 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the cumulative total of cases identified in South Africa to 1 231 597. A cumulative total of 7 183 893 tests have been completed with 63 046 tests conducted since the last report, Mkhize said. “Regrettably, we report a further 339 Covid-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 77 , Free State 19, Gauteng 28, Kwa-Zulu Natal 71, Limpopo 14, Mpumalanga 10, Northern Cape 7 and Western Cape 113. This brings the total deaths to 33 163, ” the minister said. “We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.” Recoveries now stand at 966 368, representing a recovery rate of 78,4%.

Graphic supplied by the Department of Health

Graphic supplied by the Department of Health

Meanwhile South Africans were assured that the shortage in coffins experienced during the festive season is now over.

The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) said the mini crisis in the industry was caused by stockpiling and the unprecedented spike in the mortality rate in the country as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy president of the NFDA, Dr Lawrence Konyana, said the shortage was particularly experienced in the Western and Eastern Cape, which recorded the highest death toll figures.

“I can safely say that there was never really a crisis. Manufacturers went on holiday but they have returned to work a week earlier and stocks are being replenished,” he said.