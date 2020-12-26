Covid-19 deepened SA’s economic challenges and gave global economy serious knock, says Mabuza

Cape Town - The global economy has taken a serious knock due to Covid-19 lockdowns and a restricted trade environment, which has deepened South Africa’s economic challenges and resulted in job losses, said Deputy President David Mabuza. “The end of the year is a special time for everyone. It marks the pinnacle of individual and collective journeys we have traversed in the course of the year. It is a time to reflect on where we are, as we prepare for the beginning of a new year, which marks a new season in our lives,” he said speaking on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa. “It is time for all of us to joyfully reunite with our families and friends so that we rekindle love, re-ignite bonds of human solidarity, and celebrate the gift of life. For many, it is time for meditation, prayer and a fulfilment of spiritual growth and inner peace.” Even in the face of difficulties, the Christmas period is a time for the renewal of our collective resolve as a nation to unite behind the vision of a cohesive and a very inclusive society in pursuit of fundamental freedoms, human rights, peace, and shared prosperity, said Mabuza. There was no doubt that this 2020 Christmas period was no ordinary festive season.

In his Christmas message, Mabuza said 2020 was a year like no other and said that the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about hardship, disruptions and pain in our lives.

While significant progress has been made in containing the spread of infections during the first phase of the pandemic, the current resurgence and rise in infections continue to demand a collective commitment and adherence to all Covid-19 protocols and regulations.

“We cannot afford to be complacent and let our guard down during this difficult period in our lives. As we celebrate Christmas with our families and friends, we must at all times adhere to Covid-19 regulations and protocols to ensure that each one of us takes responsibility to prevent further spread of this disease,” Mabuza said.

Notwithstanding all these setbacks, Christmas inspires a new season of hope, a leap into new vistas of progress and future prospects. This nation shall rise again, and set itself on a path of recovery.

“Ours is a resilient nation that has over the years, withstood all manner of storms and vicissitudes thrown in its way. We are a nation that has emerged from a divided and painful past, but emerged stronger, united and triumphant in the face of adversity,” Mabuza said.

He said that the frontline workers in key sectors embodied the country’s patriotic spirit of commitment, resilience and personal sacrifice.

“They have put their lives in harms’ way in order to save lives and protect all of us. Some of them have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service of our nation. As we celebrate Christmas, we salute all frontline workers for their bravery, compassion and national duty,” he said.

“We salute each and every one who lost their lives in the line of duty. As ordinary citizens, we must play our part in preventing the spread of Covid-19 infections.”

African News Agency (ANA)