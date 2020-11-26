Covid-19 in SA: 118 deaths and 3 250 new cases reported

Cape Town - South Africa has recorded 3 250 new Covid-19 related cases and 118 deaths since the last report, the Department of Health said on Wednesday. “As of today (Wednesday), the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases is 775 502, ” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement. “The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 355 068 with 29 437 new tests conducted since the last report,” Mkhize added. Graphic by Department of Health

Recoveries and deaths

Of the 118 deaths recorded, 51 were in the Eastern Cape , 24 in Free State, 7 in Gauteng, 2 in Kwa-Zulu Natal, 4 in Limpopo and 30 Western Cape 30.

The National Department of Health said it has identified a need to reconcile data in Gauteng.

“We have brought this to the attention of the province and they have indicated that they are in the process of harmonising the data. For this reason we will not be reporting the recoveries and active cases in the province for today (Wednesday) while we await the urgent conclusion of these processes.

Cape residents warned against Covid-19 rules amid resurgence in cases

There is an established Covid-19 resurgence in the Western Cape and the provincial government will be getting tougher on people not obeying Covid-19 safety regulations, according to Premier Alan Winde.

Speaking during his weekly digicon, Winde urged that end-of-year events and festive celebrations across the province be downscaled or even deferred so as to slow the resurging viral infections.

Asked about the plan to manage private gatherings, Winde said: “We will come up with practical solutions. But citizens have got to play their part because it is not going to help anybody if we have large gatherings in our homes, in confined spaces, as those become super-spreaders.

“We are deeply concerned about the growing number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province, which can now be considered as an established resurgence.

“A resurgence is when the number of active cases increases, week-on-week, by more than 20%. Over the last week alone, the province has witnessed a 52.1% jump in new cases, with an established pattern over time.

“We must be under no illusion as to how serious the situation is, and how quickly it can deteriorate further. I can assure you that our economy cannot afford a further lockdown,” said Winde.

