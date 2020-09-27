Covid-19 in SA: Confirmed cases climb to 670 766; death toll at 16 398

Johannesburg - Another 22 people died of Covid-19 in South Africa over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of Covid-related deaths to 16 398 in the country as of Sunday, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Seven of the deaths were reported in the Eastern Cape, five from KwaZulu-Natal, two from Gauteng, five from the North West and three from the Western Cape. “We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health-care workers that treated the deceased patients,” he said. Another 1 268 new cases have been recorded, bringing the number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa to 670 766. Case data per province

The number of recoveries have increased and now stands at 603 721. That translates to a recovery rate of 90%, Mkhize said.

“The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 143 466 with 15 028 new tests conducted since the last report.”

Testing data

Of those tests, 2 348 099 had been done at private facilities while 1 795 367 were conducted at public institutions.

Deaths and recoveries

At 4 203 deaths, Gauteng remains the province with the highest number lives lost to Covid-19, but is closely followed by the Western Cape at 4 163, while the Eastern Cape’s death toll is at 3 110.

KwaZulu-Natal has recorded 2626 Covid-19 deaths, the Free State has 838, Mpumalanga recorded 520 and North West stands at 255.

The Northern Cape has so far recorded the lowest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 197.

IOL