Johannesburg - Crime intelligence officer Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo has told the Zondo commission that an estimated R5 million was spent on agents who had no skills and were relatives of crime intelligence officials.
Naidoo took the stand for a third day on Tuesday at the inquiry and continued his testimony which focused on the looting of the crime intelligence secret fund.
Naidoo told the commission that former chief financial officer for the secret fund General Solly Lazarus had created vacant posts within crime intelligence. A total of 250 posts were available for various positions. He said former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli had seven members of his family who were employed as agents.
Naidoo said all of those appointed had no relevant experience with intelligence work. The agents were appointed to different levels ranging from colonels, warrants officers, sergeants and even captains. They were paid comfortable salaries which ranged between R50 000 and R100 000.
Lazarus also appointed a family member who was a former police officer in KwaZulu-Natal but was fired and convicted of corruption.