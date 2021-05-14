Crime Stats: ’Rape of women and children shameful’

Johannesburg - Police Minister Bheki Cele has described the continued rape of women and children as a shame, with the police promising to act against perpetrators.

On Friday, Cele revealed the crime statistics for the first quarter of 2021.

Cele said while there has been a decline of 4% in rape cases in the first quarter, it was unacceptable that many women and children continued to be targeted.

He said government would ensure it rolls up its sleeves in the fight against gender-based violence.

“While there has been a decline in sexual offences cases, 9 518 people were raped between January and March. This is a decrease of 387 cases, amounting to an almost 4% decrease compared to the previous reporting period,” said Cele.

“A sample of 6 893 of the rape incidents revealed that 4 130 took place at the home of the victim or the home of the alleged rapist.

“The Eastern Cape’s Lusikisiki police station recorded the highest incidents of rape, overtaking the Inanda station, which has sadly held the number one position for some years,” he said.

Political Bureau