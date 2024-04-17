Crisis-ridden eThekwini tariff hikes may hit poll outcome

The proposed increase in municipal tariffs in eThekwini has sparked protests and resistance by residents and could influence their voting choices in the upcoming national and provincial elections.

Against a backdrop of a deteriorating economy and poor service delivery, the proposed tariff hikes – including property rates (7.9%), waste removal (8%), sanitation (12.9%) and water (14.9%) – have outraged many residents.

The adjustments were announced last week by Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda when he presented his R62.3 billion draft budget for the crisis-ridden metro.

Durban Central resident Zethembile Nkabini said: ‘’As it is, I find it difficult to make ends meet. The rate rise can be compared to a punch in the face.’’