Crocia Events to explain why it should do business with state

Cape Town - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said service provider Crocia Events could not have been excluded from tendering for the funeral of Struggle hero Andrew Mlangeni because it was not blacklisted from trading with the state. De Lille said the company has since been served with a notice to give reasons why it should not be barred from doing business with the state. She revealed this when she responded to a written parliamentary question from EFF MP Mgcini Tshwaku. Tshwaku asked for the reasons why Crocia Events was awarded the contract to manage the Mlangeni funeral though it was under investigation by the standing committee on public accounts for inflating invoices. It has been reported that auditing firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers probed allegations involving the funerals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and former minister Zola Skweyiya and ambassador Billy Masethla which cost the state R76 million.

In her response, De Lille said she was informed by the department that at the time of awarding the bid for Mlangeni's funeral, Crocia Events was not restricted from doing business with the government.

She also said it was part of six companies that submitted quotations for the service.

"This company could not have been excluded by the department without following due process for restriction. This could be construed to be an unfair process which may also be

“Irregular on the basis of passing over the highest scoring National Treasury supply chain management Instruction Note 3 of 2016/17," she said.

De Lille said the due process for restriction was outlined in the preferential procurement regulations and the National Treasury's instruction note.

She said her department has issued an internal circular to establish a restriction committee and provide standard operating procedures to give effect to the prescripts.

"The matter of restricting Crocia Events has subsequently served at the duly constituted restriction committee and Crocia has been given 14 days to provide reasons why the department must not recommend their restriction to the National Treasury," De Lille said.

The appointment of Crocia Events in connection with Mlangeni's funeral sparked an uproar a few months ago.

The presidency is currently reviewing the state funeral policy for prominent persons amid reports that the recent funeral of struggle veteran Andrew Mlangeni cost about R35 million.

In August, De Lille told the public works portfolio committee that she had read about the R35m costs on the Mlangeni funeral in the media despite the department informing her that it was quite just above R150 000.

She had offered to avail information to MPs after Scopa enquired and asked for the quotations and prices.

De Lille said at the time the funeral of heroes should not be tainted with allegations of corruption.

"We are bringing our heroes and legends into disrepute to have their names dragged into allegations of corruption.

"We must ensure that their funerals are not tainted by allegations of corruption," she said.

De Lille told the MPs that there was currently a process by the director-general in the presidency to review the State funeral policy.

"We will await that process to come to Cabinet for consideration and approval," she said at the time.

Political Bureau