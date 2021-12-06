Cronje’s resignation a major setback in fight against corruption

THE resignation of Investigating Directorate (ID) head Hermione Cronje is a “major setback” for the anti-corruption work of the National Prosecuting Authority and brings to light the need to reassess the organisation. It recently emerged that Cronje had quit her job and will officially leave office in March.

Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Ouma Rabaji-Rasethaba would assist during this time. NPA boss Shamila Batohi is expected to brief the media today on the issues affecting the entity, including Cronje’s resignation. Legal expert Paul Hoffman said Cronje’s departure will have a serious effect on the NPA’s ability to deal with serious corruption.

Since joining the NPA as the first head of the ID in 2019, Cronje’s main focus had been cases of state capture and corruption. The appointment was for a period of five years. Commenting on the latest developments yesterday, Hoffman said that if reports of Cronje’s frustrations with alleged executive interference were true, it was clear that the NPA was not independent.

“The courts have said long before the ID was formed that the anti-corruption machinery of the state should be specialised, trained, independent, properly resourced and secure in its tenure of office. “It seems to me that the ID is not independent because it serves at the pleasure of the President,” he said. He said the prospect of executive influence in the ID was “real and present” which made it less effective to deal with state capture.

"Reports say that her frustration relates to the presence of saboteurs within the ranks of the NPA who were planted there during the previous administration. They are busy undermining the work of the ID and frustrating Cronje in her efforts. The reports also state that Cronje came into collision with the head of NPA but with that, Shamila can answer. "However, it is certainly true that there are saboteurs in the ranks of the NPA to ensure that grand corruption continues unabated," Hoffman said.