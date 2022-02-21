CTICC confirms meeting with Parliament to discuss hosting sittings, and no costs determined as yet

The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has confirmed having met with Parliament to discuss an alternative base to host its sittings. According to a media report, sources within Parliament said this move could likely cost the legislature R1 million a day.

The hunt for an alternative base comes after the National Assembly and Old Assembly buildings were engulfed in flames on January 2 following an arson attack for which alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe was apprehended. He has been charged with arson and terrorism. CTICC CEO Taubie Motlhabane told Independent Media that no costs have been determined as yet. A virtual meeting took place on Friday afternoon.

“I can confirm that we did meet with Parliament to discuss the possibility. The meeting consisted of us listening to what kind of facilities they will need,” Motlhabane said. She added that the CTICC still awaits a “proper brief” from Parliament “They might need it for 36 months, but no cost estimates have been provided as yet,” she added.

On Sunday Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the R1m is a “cost speculation” and not a confirmed amount. Mafe returned to court on February 11 after he was released from Valkenberg hospital following the Western Cape High Court’s order for his release. This had followed an earlier order that he should be sent to the hospital for mental observation for 30 days.

His cellphone records are being scrutinised as part of the State’s investigation. The 49-year-old is expected to return to court on March 25. The fire had led to Parliament relocating the hosting of the State of the Nation Address to the City Hall and the upcoming Budget Speech will take place in the Good Hope Chamber.

Last week structural engineers from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, currently conducting inspections inside the fire-damaged National Assembly Building, picked up some heat in the basement of the building and immediately called the Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service Department. Firefighters inspected the heated spots but expressed satisfaction that the heat posed no potential for flare-up or danger to anyone. [email protected]