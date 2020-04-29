Cycling, walking and jogging allowed under level 4 but only in your 'hood
Johannesburg - South Africans will be allowed to leave their homes to exercise again when Level 4 of South Africa's Covid-19 lockdown kicks in on Friday but under very strict conditions, Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said on Wednesday.
Jogging, walking and cycling will be allowed but only in your neighbourhood, within a 5km radius of your home, and only from 6am till 9am, Dlamini Zuma said.
She said no organised sports and no group activities would be allowed.
"This means if you do walk, jog, or cycle you must do this alone and not in a group."
Members of the government's National Coronavirus Command Council, led by Dlamini Zuma, on Wednesday gave a detailed public briefing on the regulations relating to the easing of South Africa's lockdown restrictions to Level 4.
Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the easing of the national lockdown, which is in its 34th day.
* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za