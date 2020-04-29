Cycling, walking and jogging allowed under level 4 but only in your 'hood

Johannesburg - South Africans will be allowed to leave their homes to exercise again when Level 4 of South Africa's Covid-19 lockdown kicks in on Friday but under very strict conditions, Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said on Wednesday. Jogging, walking and cycling will be allowed but only in your neighbourhood, within a 5km radius of your home, and only from 6am till 9am, Dlamini Zuma said.

She said no organised sports and no group activities would be allowed.

"This means if you do walk, jog, or cycle you must do this alone and not in a group."