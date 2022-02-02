Cyril Ramaphosa authorises SIU probe into graft at Mpumalanga health department

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed Proclamation R50 of 2022, authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the Mpumalanga health department. SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said their investigation in that province’s department of health is to focus on the procurement of/or contracting for ICT infrastructure required to operationalise the Bethal Hospital.

They will also scrutinise the installation and commissioning of an ICT network for the Middelburg Hospital; a fleet management solution for the department; a citizen engagement platform for the department; the connection of community health centres and clinics to a virtual private network; and the digitalisation of queue management processes at Themba Hospital by or on behalf of the department. Kganyago also said that they would investigate payments that were made in respect thereof in a manner that was not fair, equitable, transparent, competitive or cost-effective; or contrary to applicable legislation or circulars or instructions issued by the National Treasury or the relevant provincial treasury. “The scope of the SIU investigation will also cover any unlawful, improper or irregular conduct by employees, officials or agents of the department; or any other person or entity, in relation to the allegations being investigated.”

“The investigation will look at transactions that took place between January 1, 2018 and January 28, 2022; the date of publication of the proclamation; and transactions that either took place before January 2018 or after January 2022, but relevant or connected to the same persons, entities or contracts being investigated.” He added: “Evidence pointing to criminal conduct, which may be uncovered during the investigation will be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority, as well as the Hawks for further action in line with SIU Act 74 of 1996.” [email protected]