Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the appointment of Andre de Ruyter as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eskom despite public outcries by various trade unions affiliated to Cosatu and Saftu.
Julius Malema’s EFF has also rejected the appointment labelling it as racist.
But Ramaphosa believes: “The appointment of a new permanent Group Chief Executive at Eskom is an important step towards restoring stability and forging a sustainable path at this strategic entity.
“We are undertaking these measures in support of the overriding effort to address the unemployment crisis,” he said.
Ramaphosa was speaking when he hosted a delegation of Black Business Council led by its president Sandile Zungu at the Union Buildings on Thursday.