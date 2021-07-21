Cyril Ramaphosa discourages gatherings as Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Adha

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the Muslim community well in their celebration of Eid-ul-Adha, the “Feast of Sacrifice”, which is one of the significant events on the Muslim calendar. Eid-ul-Adha marks the end of the Hajj or pilgrimage, which is one of the five pillars of Islam and will be observed in South Africa on Wednesday, 21 July 2021.

During the celebrations, goats, sheep and cows will be sacrificed as a symbolic gesture echoing Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail - as narrated in the Holy Qur’an. Ramaphosa said the Muslim community was celebrating Eid this year under difficult conditions because of the Covid-19 pandemic. He said despite the hardships, the Muslim community has continued to perform “admirable” acts of charity towards their co-religionists and non-Muslims alike. “The message of Eid-ul-Adha of resilience and remaining steadfast in the face of great tribulations resonates deeply with us all in these difficult times,” said Ramaphosa.

During Eid al-Adha Muslims traditionally sacrifice an animal that is divided into three; to be shared equally among family, friends and the needy. “As our Muslim brothers and sisters distribute food to the needy during Eid, we remain grateful for the community’s charitable acts since the onset of the pandemic, and in the aftermath of the unrest in parts our country in recent weeks,” said Ramaphosa. The President thanked the leadership and members of the Muslim community for their support in observing the public health regulations under Covid-19.

“On this auspicious day, please continue in this vein by observing the regulations and avoiding any gatherings, as these have the potential to spread infections.” Ramaphosa said the story of Abraham being called upon to sacrifice his son was familiar to many and common to several faiths, and a reminder that South Africans had far more in common than differences. “The past few weeks have sorely tested our very nationhood, with racial tensions flaring up in some communities,” said Ramaphosa.