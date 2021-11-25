Cyril Ramaphosa faces questions in Parliament after a tough electoral week

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing questions in Parliament today after a week where his party suffered defeats as they lost three metros in Gauteng. Out of the eight metros in the country, the ANC only governs Buffalo City and Mangaung with an outright majority. It managed to salvage eThekwini at the last minute after smaller parties including Abantu Batho Congress got into a coalition with the ANC.

In Nelson Mandela Bay the ANC got into a coalition with smaller parties including Northern Alliance, Defenders of the People, UDM and other parties. However, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Joburg fell into the hands of the DA after other parties backed it. In one of the questions asked by ANC MP Sakhumzi Somyo, he wanted to know how the government would ensure there was stability in municipalities where there were 66 hung councils.

He said based on the past experiences, coalitions tended to create instability and this led to poor service delivery and how would the government ensure that there would be accountability. DA leader John Steenhuisen asked Ramaphosa about his plans to address the rolling blackouts by Eskom. He said this had caused disruption to students who are writing exams and businesses, who had battled to survive after emerging from the Covid-19.

Businesses had complained that they had lost billions of rand due to power cuts. EFF leader Julius Malema wanted Ramaphosa to spell out the terms and conditions of the R131 billion that was given by the US, the EU, France, Germany and the UK for the transition from coal to clean energy. African Independent Congress leader Mandla Galo asked how the government would use the R131bn to ensure energy security for the country.

ANC MP Thokozile Malinga asked how the money would help Eskom deal with its challenges. Eskom faced criticism from opposition parties, civil society and businesses over the rolling blackouts in the last few months. The power utility had also pointed to sabotage in some of the power plants.