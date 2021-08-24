Cyril Ramaphosa in Lusaka for President-elect Hakainde Hichilema’s inauguration

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading a South African delegation attending the inauguration ceremony of Zambian President-elect Hakainde Hichilema at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka. Acting presidency spokesperson, Tyrone Seale said Pretoria and Lusaka enjoy cozy relations which have stood the test of time.

“The president has congratulated the incoming government and has wished President-elect Hichilema and the people of Zambia well for the presidential term,” said Seale in a statement. “South Africa and Zambia enjoy deep historical ties forged during the struggle against apartheid and colonialism in the region and the relationship is currently underpinned by the mutual cooperation in diplomatic, cultural and economic development between the two nations.”

Ramaphosa is accompanied by Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ms Candith Mashego-Dlamini. Hichilema beat incumbent Zambian President Edgar Lungu by almost one million votes, garnering 2,810,757 against the president's 1,814,201. The Zambian leader has conceded defeat, committing to handing over power peacefully. Last week, Ramaphosa called Hichilema on the phone, to wish the incoming leader and the government and people of Zambia well.

"President Ramaphosa congratulated president-elect Hichilema on his electoral success and noted the importance of this milestone amid the challenges presented by Covid-19," Seale said. At the time, Seale said Ramaphosa "warmly accepted" Hichilema's invitation to the inauguration in Lusaka.