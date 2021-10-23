Cyril Ramaphosa says Oscar Mabuyane within his right to review Mkhwebane’s report

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the judicial review process undertaken by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane to set aside the damning report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be allowed to take its course because the law allows him to do so. Ramaphosa made the comment when he was responding to questions from the media during his election campaign in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

This was after he was asked about the whereabouts of the ANC provincial chairperson and whether there was anything to read about his conspicuous absence. Mabuyane’s deputy Mlungisi Mvoko, parliamentary chief whip Pemmy Majodina, provincial executive committee member Mzonke Ndabeni and former ANCYL deputy president Andile Lungisa were among those seen criss-crossing the metro with the president. “Diya is not here. He is working. He is campaigning where he is,” Ramaphosa said in reference to Mabuyane.

He also said they had decided that the leadership should be at different places across the province. “Other national executive committee members thought they would be here but we said let us split because there is 10 days left before the elections.” Ramaphosa said he noted Mabuyane has taken Mkhwebane’s report on judicial review.

“It is there now. I would say let's wait until it is finalised there and then after that we will see what we do,” he said. Ramaphosa also said there was nothing wrong with taking the report to court for review. “We have got a beautiful democracy that allows an opportunity to get things reviewed in a careful and well considered manner.

“That is precisely what the provincial chairperson of the ANC has done so let us allow the review process he initiated to get under way and we will see once that has happened.” He insisted that Mabuyane was working and campaigning for the ANC. “There is not anything to be read,” he said.

He even quipped that Mabuyane could have escaped the wet weather in Gqeberha. “Today, maybe, he is even lucky because he was not rained upon. Maybe, where he is there is no rain and where I am there is rain,” Ramaphosa said. Earlier this month, Mkhwebane released a report following her investigation into R3.3 million that was meant for the memorial service of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Mkhwebane ordered the Hawks to investigate allegations that Mabuyane received R450 000 that was used to renovate his house while he was MEC for economic development. She also found that Babalo Madikizela, who is now Public Works MEC, personally benefited R350 000 and the ANC benefited R280 000 from the memorial service funds. Both Mabuyane and Madikizela have lodged papers in the Bhisho High Court to review the report.