Cyril Ramaphosa sticks to describing July unrest in Gauteng, KZN as ’attempted insurrection’

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has stuck to his guns for calling the violence and destruction in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July saying it was an attempted insurrection that failed to gain popular support. “The characterisation of the unrest in these terms was based on reports and analysis received by the National Security Council, meetings with stakeholders, site visits to areas in KwaZulu-Natal affected by the violence and media reports of the events,” Ramaphosa said.

He was responding in writing to parliamentary questions from DA leader John Steenhuisen. Asked if the insurrection was instigated by certain persons and/or factions of the ANC, Ramaphosa said law enforcement agencies have arrested several individuals alleged to have been involved in the instigation and/or incitement of the violence. “These cases are now before the courts and the law must be allowed to take its course,” he said.

Ramaphosa also said the investigations by law enforcement agencies were ongoing. “It would not be correct to pre-empt the outcome of these processes.” He added that he has appointed a panel of experts led by Professor Sandy Africa to undertake a full analysis of the possible causes of the unrest and the response of the law enforcement agencies.