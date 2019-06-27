Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to a preliminary finding by the Public Protector that he ‘misled’ Parliament over a R500 000 donation from Bosasa.

The president submitted affidavits and other documents to the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday, the Presidency said.

Earlier this month, The Sunday Independent reported that Mkhwebane had found President Cyril Ramaphosa guilty of “inadvertently misleading” Parliament and failing to declare a R500 000 donation from Bosasa boss Gavin Watson for his ANC presidential campaign in 2017.

The provisional report of Mkhwebane's findings was leaked to the newspaper, which found that Ramaphosa may have been involved in money-laundering because Watson’s donation had been made through several intermediaries.

In a statement on Thursday, the Presidency said Ramaphosa had submitted a number of documents to the Public Protector.

“The president’s submission contains various confirmatory affidavits and supporting documents which, in his view, will enable this matter to be brought to conclusion as speedily as possible,” said Khusela Diko, Ramaphosa’s presidential spokesperson.

Diko said Ramaphosa’s response to the Public Protector had been delayed due to “pressing matters of state”.

She said Ramaphosa submitted the responses to Mkhwebane on Thursday.

“The president has reaffirmed his respect for the office of the Public Protector and his commitment to offer his full cooperation,” said Diko.