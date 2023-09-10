D-Day for Mkhwebane as Parliament is to vote on her removal

Parliament is meeting on Monday to vote on the motion to remove suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. This comes after Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula rejected a request by the United Democratic Movement and African Transformation Movement to have a secret ballot because of a toxic environment.

Mapisa-Nqakula denied the claim by the UDM and ATM that the political environment was toxic. Mkhwebane was hauled before the section 194 committee last year to answer on several charges after a panel chaired by former Constitutional Court Judge Bess Nkabinde found that she has a case to answer. The sitting of the National Assembly on Monday on the removal of Mkhwebane comes a few days after the Ethics Committee cleared Qubudile Dyantyi and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina of allegations of bribery.

Mkhwebane and her husband, David Skosana, claimed late ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson had said Dyantyi and Majodina wanted a bribe to make the case go away. Dyantyi, who was chairing the inquiry into Mkhwebane, and Majodina denied the allegations against them. Dyantyi also refused a request by Mkhwebane to recuse himself because of the allegations levelled against him.

The sitting of the National Assembly comes after the inquiry finished its business a few weeks ago and it submitted its report to parliament. The programming committee decided on Monday as the day on the motion to remove Mkhwebane. But Parliament requires 267 members to support the motion to be able to remove Mkhwebane.