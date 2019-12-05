Rustenburg - The Democratic Alliance in North West province has accused the African National Congress of using government resources to lure voters ahead of a January 15 by-election in the Mamusa municipality.
DA provincial leader Joe McGluwa made the comments after North West member of the executive council (MEC) for cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs Mothibedi Kegakilwe handed over title deeds to two elderly women on Tuesday.
"This is nothing short of abusing the powers and services of the state in pursuit of a party political agenda," McGluwa said.
"While we are happy that two elderly "Gogos" aged 96 and 87 respectively, finally received their title deeds MEC Mothibedi Kegakilwe must explain why beneficiaries need to wait until late in their golden years before enjoying the dignity that comes with owning a home."
"Kegakilwe also paid lip service that stalled projects will commence shortly, misleading the vulnerable and desperate people of Mamusa, instilling in them a false hope that things will improve. All in the pursuit of votes," he added.