DA accuses ANC of using state resources for electioneering in Mamusa









DA North West provincial leader Joe McGluwa has accused the ANC of using government resources to campaign ahead of a January by-election in Mamusa municipality. Picture: Molaole Montsho/African News Agency (ANA) Rustenburg - The Democratic Alliance in North West province has accused the African National Congress of using government resources to lure voters ahead of a January 15 by-election in the Mamusa municipality. DA provincial leader Joe McGluwa made the comments after North West member of the executive council (MEC) for cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs Mothibedi Kegakilwe handed over title deeds to two elderly women on Tuesday. "This is nothing short of abusing the powers and services of the state in pursuit of a party political agenda," McGluwa said. "While we are happy that two elderly "Gogos" aged 96 and 87 respectively, finally received their title deeds MEC Mothibedi Kegakilwe must explain why beneficiaries need to wait until late in their golden years before enjoying the dignity that comes with owning a home." "Kegakilwe also paid lip service that stalled projects will commence shortly, misleading the vulnerable and desperate people of Mamusa, instilling in them a false hope that things will improve. All in the pursuit of votes," he added.

On Monday, residents of Ipelegeng in the area told politicians canvassing for votes that they were hungry and lived in abject poverty.

Rita Ndlovu, aged 25, told Mbahare Kekana of the Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) that her family survived on social grants, with none of the three adults in the family of ten being currently employed.

Emily Poulase, 74, complained she had been waiting for seven years for her low cost house.

The January by-election will be held in Mamusa after the North West provincial government dissolved the council in October after the operations of the municipality failed to improve even after it was put under administration.

In the dissolved council, the ANC held 11 of the 18 seats, while the F4SD had three, making it the official opposition, the Economic Freedom Fighters had two and the DA and Freedom Front Plus each had one seat.

African News Agency/ANA